shi’ites-vow-to-embark-on-nationwide-protest-if-el-zakzaky,-wife-remain-in-custody

The Islamic Movement in Nigeria has vowed to take to the streets in a nationwide peaceful protest if the Kaduna state government fails to release their leaders if the appeal court rules in their favor on Wednesday.

The Shi’ite sect claims it has had enough of their leader Sheik Ibrahim El-Zakzaky and his wife Zeenah being imprisoned for over three years after they were dismissed and cleared by two distinct courts of competent jurisdiction.

Even though 15 witnesses from the Kaduna state administration and the army testified in court, the sect claims that its leaders have not been proven guilty of any of the charges leveled against them.

This was disclosed to newsmen in Kaduna state on Tuesday ahead of Wednesdays ruling in the suit.

The Kaduna State High Court has set July 28 for a ruling on the no-case motion filed by the lawyers for the beleaguered Islamic cleric and his wife.

Femi Falana has been challenging the charges levelled against them by the Kaduna state government.

The Sheik and his wife are standing trial on an eighth count charge bordering on alleged culpable homicide, unlawful assembly and disruption of public peace among others.