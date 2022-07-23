shettima:-pastor-enenche-demands-arrest-of-‘fake-bishops’

Senior Pastor of Dunamis International Gospel Center, Dr Paul Enenche has called for the immediate arrest of ‘bishops’ who attended the unveiling of Kashim Shettima.

The All Progressives Congress, APC presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu on Wednesday, unveiled the former Borno State Governor as his running mate for the 2023 presidential race.

Recall that the footage of some unpopular bishops who were sighted at the unveiling event had emerged online with heavy criticism from a cross-section of Nigerians.

The bishops were alleged to have been hired to calm the controversy surrounding the Muslim-Muslim ticket of the ruling party.

Reacting, Pastor Enenche, in a video on his verified Facebook page, slammed APC for being desperate to retain power in 2023.

He said the ‘bishops’ should be arrested and charged to court for impersonating the Christian body.

He said, “There is a contest going on in this country right now where some criminals paraded themselves as bishops.

“That is the level at which the criminal leadership of this country has descended into. Those who send them are like them. That is an impersonation of the highest order and they should be arrested and tried.

“That is how ‘yeyecious’ bankrupt of capacity and leadership ability these people who want to rule Nigeria are. But their end has come. They will never see the light of day.

“They will never smell the palace of authority. You want to cheat to lead, you want to lie to lead, you want to kill to lead and your platform has led for 8 years”.

The Tinubu Campaign Organization had, however, debunked the report of hiring fake ‘bishops’, saying they were not fake but unpopular.