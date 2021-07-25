Shershaah Trailer: Sidharth Malhotra embodies the free-spirited nature of Captain Vikram Batra; Kiara Advani has an impactful presence – Bollywood Hungama

The trailer of Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani starrer Shershaah is out now. The film tells the story of Kargil War Hero Captain Vikram Batra who led one of the toughest Operations of mountain warfare during the 1999 war. The annual celebrations held to honour the heroes of the Kargil War served as the ideal stage to unveil the trailer of the film and was attended by actors Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani, director Vishu Varadhan, Producers Karan Johar and Apoorva Mehta and Vijay Subramaniam, Director and Head, Content, Amazon Prime Video. The much-awaited war-drama is a doting tribute to the courage and valor of the Kargil war hero, Captain Vikram Batra (PVC). Shershaah will release as a lead-up to the Independence Day weekend, premiering exclusively on Amazon Prime Video starting August 12 across 240 countries and territories.

The film is named after Captain Batra’s code name which is Shershaah as is shown in the trailer. Sidharth Malhotra as Captain Vikram Batra embodies the free-spirited and courageous nature of the captain both in his personal and professional life. In real life, Captain Batra was just 25-years-old when he led a team at the Kargil war and Sidharth Malhotra looks the part. As for Kiara Adani, who has good screen time in the trailer, is shown as a woman head-over-heels in love with Captain Vikram Batra and has a strong personality and speaks her truth. The trailer also gives glimpses of the war scenes which look quite convincing and it ends with Captain Batra’s popular phrase- ‘Yeh Dil Maange More’.

Lead actor Sidharth Malhotra who essays the role of ‘Shershaah’, Captain Vikram Batra (PVC) is brimming with excitement on portraying a real-life hero. Speaking on the release of his film on Amazon Prime Video, Malhotra said, “Playing a man in uniform always instills a sense of pride but portraying a legendary war hero like Vikram Batra was a huge responsibility to shoulder on and perform. The role called for a lot of physical and even more mental preparation to get into his shoes and bring to life the real-life story of a man whose courage and grit stood unmatched. I have tried my best to stay true to his persona and valour and I am thankful to the Batra family for trusting me. Shershaah, as a film is very close to my heart, and it is only fitting that we launch the movie’s trailer at the Kargil Vijay Diwas celebrations. It is an absolute honour to be here among the brave hearts of the Indian Army and their families”.

Actress Kiara Advani, who has always been admired for her charming presence will be seen in the role of Dimple Cheema, a strong pillar of support to Captain Vikram Batra. About her role in the film Kiara said, “I am honoured to portray a strong and inspiring woman like Dimple Cheema, as it made me understand the journey of the unsung heroes, the women behind the army men. While we celebrate the valour of the men at war, the sacrifices of the women at home often go unnoticed. Shershaah not only brings light to the contribution of these strong pillars of support but also offered me a chance to pay my tribute to their brave choices. It fills me with great pride to be a part of the Kargil Vijay Diwas, we are forever indebted to the bravery of those who fight at the frontlines and their families who support them and our country unconditionally.”

Directed by Vishnu Varadhan and jointly produced by Dharma Productions and Kaash Entertainment, the film stars Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani in lead roles and Shiv Panditt, Raj Arjun, Pranay Pachauri, Himmanshu Ashok Malhotra, Nikitin Dheer, Ankita Goraya, Anil Charanjeett, Sahil Vaid, Shataf Figar, and Pawan Chopra in pivotal roles. The film will be released on August 12 exclusively on Amazon Prime Video.

