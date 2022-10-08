Sheriff: Teacher in Iredell County accused of sending nude image, video to student

A teacher in Iredell County is accused of sending a nude image and sexually explicit video of herself to a student, according to the sheriff’s office.

Investigators said they received a report on Sept. 22 regarding April Viney, 44. She was an English teacher who taught at West Iredell High School since 2019.

According to authorities, the victim was a former student of Viney’s as an underclassman at West Iredell. At the time of the incident, the victim was enrolled as an online high school student.

After interviewing witnesses, processing a cellphone and searching Viney’s social media accounts, the sheriff’s office arrested her Tuesday. Viney was charged with two felony counts of felony dissemination of obscenity.

Channel 9′s Dave Faherty said Viney was at her home Thursday afternoon after deputies said she posted a $50,000 bond. She didn’t want to talk about the allegations but said she’s meeting with the district as early as Friday about her future employment at the school.

Some parents said they were in disbelief that a teacher had been arrested.

“They most definitely should know better. You’re here to protect the children and teach the children. If you’re teaching them bad habits from the beginning, how are they supposed to make it in life,” mother Jessica Bailey said.

The school district said Viney’s suspension is currently with pay.

“I don’t like the fact of it because it’s disgusting to me. She should know better because she’s a grown adult,” said mother Christina Slaughter.

No other details have been released.

