shehu-sani-reacts-to-dss-invasion-of-sunday-igboho’s-house

Former Senator representing Kaduna Central Senatorial District, Senator Shehu Sani, has reacted to Sunday Igboho’s disappearance into thin air when armed security men visited his house in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital.

Shehu Sani, who was not comfortable with Igboho’s style of activism, described his aborted planned rallies as secessionist, xenophobic and baseless, even as he advised patriotic and lovers of a one united Nigeria to reject and resist any attempt to divide Nigeria.

Senator Sani who wrote on his Facebook wall on Saturday went down memory lane as he wrote.

“When we fought military dictatorship in our country, we mobilised and led protests and rallies.

“They came to our homes,arrested us,tried us in military tribunals and sent us to prison for many years.

“We wore prison uniforms and ate prison food and lived with inmates.We eventually triumphed,” he wrote.

“If you really believe in the cause you are fighting,don’t run away or be afraid of arrest or going to prison.”

DAILYPOST recalls that the Department of State Services (DSS) confirmed that a joint team of security operatives raided Igboho’s residence around 1.34am on Thursday, following intelligence reports that he was stockpiling arms.

Spokesperson of the DSS, Dr Peter Afunanya disclosed in a statement that : “In the early hours (about 0134 hours) of today, 1st July, 2021, a joint team of security operatives raided the residence of Sunday Adeniyi Adeyemo a.k.a. SUNDAY IGBOHO at Soka, Ibadan, Oyo State.

“This was based on intelligence that he had stockpiled arms in the place. On approach to the residence, the team came under heavy gun attack by nine (9) men, suspected to be IGBOHO’s guards. Six (6) of them were armed with AK-47 guns and Three (3) others, with pump-action rifles.

“In the course of the exchange, two (2) of Igboho’s armed men were gunned down while the rest were subdued and arrested.

“Only one operative who was shot by the assailants on his right hand sustained injury. He has however received medical attention and is very stable.”