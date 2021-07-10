shehu-sani-reacts-as-bandits-kill-40-people-in-zamfara

Former Senator, Shehu Sani has described as another tragedy the reported killings of about 40 people in Zamfara State.

Sani, who took to his personal Facebook page to react to the tragedy, also urged the federal government to rise to the dangers beyond its current efforts and confront what he termed as monsters.

“The reported killing of about 40 people in Zamfara by Bandits is another tragedy.

“This is what has become of the North West.The FG must rise to this danger beyond its current efforts and confront these monsters.

“We can’t win this war without the deployment of adequate drone technology to detect, track and hack down these criminals and mass murderers”, he posted.

