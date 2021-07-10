Home NEWS Shehu Sani reacts as bandits kill 40 people in Zamfara
NEWSNews Africa

Shehu Sani reacts as bandits kill 40 people in Zamfara

by Bioreports
written by Bioreports
shehu-sani-reacts-as-bandits-kill-40-people-in-zamfara

Former Senator, Shehu Sani has described as another tragedy the reported killings of about 40 people in Zamfara State.

Sani, who took to his personal Facebook page to react to the tragedy, also urged the federal government to rise to the dangers beyond its current efforts and confront what he termed as monsters.

“The reported killing of about 40 people in Zamfara by Bandits is another tragedy.

“This is what has become of the North West.The FG must rise to this danger beyond its current efforts and confront these monsters.

“We can’t win this war without the deployment of adequate drone technology to detect, track and hack down these criminals and mass murderers”, he posted.

Strike: Bandits living better than Kaduna workers – Shehu Sani

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

Opinion: Climate change is about greed. It’s time...

These visuals show just how bad the US...

Watch: ExxonMobil lobbyist unwittingly spills company secrets

Prime Minister Abiy Hails ‘Historic’ Ethiopia Election After...

‘They Riddled My Husband With Bullets’: Widow Of...

Buhari Demands ‘Crushing Response’ Against Bandits

Nnamdi Kanu won’t die in prison – Primate...

Recap: Over 300 Houses Flooded In Taraba As...

Nnamdi Kanu won’t die in prison – Primate...

Adamawa senator, supporters defect to APC – Punch...

Leave a Reply