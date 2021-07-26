Shehnaaz Gill-Sidharth Shukla in talks for Bigg Boss OTT – The Indian Express

Written by Sana Farzeen

| Mumbai |





July 26, 2021 4:29:23 pm









Shehnaaz Gill and Sidharth Shukla may be part of Bigg Boss OTT.

After giving fans a big surprise with Silsila SidNaaz Ka, Voot is set for a bigger treat. As per sources, the streaming platform is in talks with Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill to be a part of Karan Johar-hosted Bigg Boss OTT.

Sidharth and Shehnaaz met on Bigg Boss 13 and became thick friends. Their chemistry and bond got them the nickname ‘Sidnaaz’ by fans. Today, the couple is loved worldwide and their followers can’t wait to see them together. Wanting to cash on their popularity, the makers of Bigg Boss OTT have approached them to be a part of the upcoming digital version.

“While they might not be able to be a part of the entire journey, the team is trying to get them as a guest. Apart from kickstarting the season, they could also help the contestants by sharing their success mantra,” added the source. Also, the theme of Bigg Boss OTT is ‘Stay Connected’, and makers feel that Sidnaaz would fit the bill completely.

Bigg Boss OTT would be a prelude to Bigg Boss 15, where celebrities and social media influences would get locked in for six weeks. The top performers would then get a chance to enter the main show, hosted by Salman Khan on Colors.

Apart from an hour-long episode on Voot, viewers will also get a chance to watch exclusive cuts, round-the-clock content drops, and a fully interactive edition with Bigg Boss OTT. Adding wit, glitzy, and a lot of fun, Karan Johar will turn host for this digital series. Sharing his excitement, the filmmaker in an earlier statement shared that he and his mother are huge fans of Bigg Boss.

“As a viewer, it keeps me hugely entertained with dollops of drama. For decades now, I have always enjoyed hosting shows and now with Bigg Boss OTT… it will surely be Over the Top. It’s my mother’s dream come true. Bigg Boss OTT will undeniably have a lot more sensational and dramatic. I hope I can live up to the audience’s and my friends’ expectations, make Weekend Ka Vaar with the contestants an enjoyable affair in my own style, and up the ante on the entertainment quotient. Wait for it!” he shared.

Divya Agarwal and Ridhima Pandit have already given their nod to Bigg Boss OTT, makers are currently in the process of locking other contestants. The show will premiere on August 8 on Voot.