Shearer blasts ’embarrassing’ Chelsea player in ‘terrible’ performance against Arsenal

Premier League legend Alan Shearer was baffled by Marc Cucurella’s defending as Chelsea lost to Arsenal 1-src in the Premier League on Sunday.

The Blues got off to a decent start under Graham Potter – who replaced Thomas Tuchel in September – but their defeat to the Gunners means it is now back-to-back Premier League losses.

A solitary goal from Gabriel Magalhaes in the second half was enough to put Chelsea to the sword on Sunday, a week after they lost 4-1 to Potter’s former side Brighton.

That is now just 11 points from a possible 21 in the Premier League for Chelsea since Potter’s reign began with the Blues down to seventh in the standings.

A number of players could’ve helped prevent Gabriel’s goal in Sunday’s London derby with a corner from Bukayo Saka going all the way through Chelsea’s backline.

But Shearer picked out Cucurella – who moved to Stamford Bridge from Brighton in the summer – as particularly frustrating with the Spaniard holding on to Granit Xhaka in the middle of the area, rather than going for the ball.

“It’s embarrassing from a Chelsea point of view,” Shearer said on Match of the Day 2.

“So many players could have cleared it, whether it’s [Kai] Havertz or [Thiago] Silva. The keeper [Edouard Mendy] isn’t given a chance. It wasn’t even a great ball in.

“Look at Cucurella in there with Xhaka. He doesn’t move at all. He just holds Xhaka, there’s nothing at all from him!”

Fellow pundit Micah Richards added: “It says, ‘my man is not going to score’, but he’s taken that literally!

“All he has to do is move an inch to the left and he can clear it! I don’t understand what he was thinking there at all.”

Chelsea created very little in terms of clear cut chances going forward either with Potter’s men producing just five shots all match, one of which was on target.

And Shearer was critical of Chelsea’s attacking play and described their final ball against Arsenal as “terrible”.

Shearer continued: “They could still be there now and they still wouldn’t have scored such was their lack of quality in the final third.

“They got into one or two decent positions, not many, but when they did their final ball was terrible.

“Havertz takes way too many touches when he gets to the box, it was far too easy for Arsenal to get men back behind the ball. Today they had no chance of scoring.”

