She Went to Oba: Mixed reactions as Actress Lilian Afegbai Acquires 2020 Range Rover Worth Millions of Naira

Nollywood actress Lilian Afegbai has sparked a long trail of mixed reactions from Nigerians on social media

A video showing the latest acquisition of the movie star was shared online and it revealed a 2020 Range Rover

Lilian’s friend, Laura Ikeji shared the videos on Instagram and she was seen celebrating and hyping her up

Nollywood actress Lilian Afegbai has joined the leagues of expensive car owners in the entertainment industry.

The actress recently acquired a 2020 Range Rover worth millions of naira. Although Lilian did not share thenews on her social media page, her friend, Laura Ikeji took to her Instagram story channel to celebrate with her.

Nigerians react as Lilian Afegbai buys Range Rover

A video showing Lilian in her beautiful black ride was shared by Ikeji who popped champagne on her behalf and hyped her all through.

The fashion influencer who was excited for her friend’s latest purchase also showed the interior of the car.

Nigerians react

While some people congratulated the actress, some people wondered where women in Nollywood get money from.

Some other hilarious comments sighted suggested that the actress went to Obi Cubana’s event in Oba, Anambra state.

Mart_nations:

“Lily After coming from Oba.”

Kunlereal:

“Congrats to her, ladies you’re doing well in life, keep grinding , dnt let what happened at Oba, or this and social media oppress you oo.”

Yeshua_myguide11:

“It’s only actresses in that nollywood that seem to know where dealers of luxurious cars are located. The actors don’t seem to have that information.”

Naomiplussizeclothing:

“Congratulations…. well deserved, you’ve worked so hard.”

Victoracerecord:

“She just returned from OBA.”

Mrloveyou73:

“Only our actress them dey buy cars and houses..abi na OBA boys they do these things for them.”

Onyii Alex acquires multimillion naira mansion

Nollywood actress, Onyii Alex became a homeowner as she acquired a tastefully furnished multimillion naira home.

The movie star shared a video which showed the exterior of the house to the luxurious living and dining area.

The video also showed adequate views of the rooms, bar area, kitchen, bathrooms and her huge walk in closet.

