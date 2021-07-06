Home NEWS ‘She terrorised me spiritually’ – Man beheads 65-year-old woman
'She terrorised me spiritually' – Man beheads 65-year-old woman

by Bioreports
written by Bioreports
The Police in Cross River State have arrested on Christian Edem-Eyo, 34, for allegedly killing and beheading one Uduak Okpo.

The suspect, paraded on Tuesday, buried the head of the victim, aged 65, and the body separately on June 6, 2021.

In a chat with the News Agency of Nigeria, Edem-Eyo admitted that he murdered Okpo because she was a ‘spiritual terrorist”

“I killed Uduak Okpo because she belonged to the marine world. She was terrorising me spiritually in the compound,” he said.

Commissioner of Police, Sikiru Akande said the suspect will soon be arraigned.

The CP said the command’s Operation Restore Peace is yielding results with the arrest of many criminals.

Akande added that the police are liaising with traditional rulers, youth groups, stakeholders and communities to maintain order.

