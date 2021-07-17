she-said-yes!-actress,-ini-dima-okojie-is-engaged-(video)

Nollywood actress, Ini Dima Okojie is engaged to her London beau, Abasi.

The actress made the exciting announcement on her Instagram page with beautiful pictures from the romantic proposal.

The 31-year-old thespian also shared details of how they met two years ago and showered encomium on Abasi for staying with her even though she resisted him at first.

Sharing the adorable photos, Ini wrote,

“About two years ago, on one random day I was ranting on my Insta stories about not being able to find fresh crispy maltesers in Lagos (they are one of my fave chocolates)



Next thing, I get an email from an Abasi titled ‘Maltesers from London’ 😅 saying he saw my rant on Instagram and he was in London at the time and would love to send some maltesers to my manager or representative’s address.



One week later I got a whole bag filled with maltesers. I was so happy, I posted it on my Insta stories saying I had the best fans.



But you were not just a fan and boy did you let me knowww!.



Reading our old emails now… I can’t help but smile and thank God for how far we’ve come.

No matter how long it took me to come around or how much I pushed back, you were ALWAYS THERE,… in one of your emails you said “I’ll move mountains to be in the same space as you Ini” and that’s what you’ve always done.



Thank you for fighting for us. Thank you for being everything you are to me. I can’t thank God enough for bringing you my way.



YOU ARE A MAN ABASI…In the way I can imagine that God expects a man to be.



You are a force, not just cos of what you do but who you are inside.



You are a kind man, a good man, a man of integrity, a man I can depend and rely on, a man I can be completely vulnerable with, a man that I feel safe with… a man that I love.



I love you Abasi, more than words can describe. And I am so ready to walk this path of life with you baby.



Here’s to Forever❤️”

See more photos below,

Watch the proposal video below,