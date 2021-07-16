‘She Said’ Gets Release Date; Pic Based On Book About Harvey Weinstein Case Stars Carey Mulligan & Zoe Kazan – Deadline

Universal Pictures has set a November 18, 2022, release date for She Said, about the reporters who broke the Harvey Weinstein sexual-assault story.

Carey Mulligan (Promising Young Woman) and Zoe Kazan (The Big Sick) star as bioreports reporters Megan Twohey and Jodi Kantor, respectively. They broke one of the most important stories in a generation — one that helped launch the #MeToo movement, shattered decades of silence around the subject of sexual assault in Hollywood and altered American culture forever.

Deadline broke the news about the movie last month. It’s based on Twohey and Kantor’s bestseller She Said: Breaking the Sexual Harassment Story That Helped Ignite a Movement.

Everyone in Hollywood remembers where they were when the duo’s first story ran on October 5, 2017. Kantor and Twohey revealed an array of alleged sexual harassment and assaults against women by the then-Weinstein Company co-chairman and indie film mogul Weinstein, misdeeds that dated back decades. He since has been convicted of multiple sex crimes and is incarcerated in New York. Last month a judge cleared the way for the disgraced former mogul to be extradited to Los Angeles to face additional sex-crime charges.

She Said is directed by Emmy winner Maria Schrader (Unorthodox) from a screenplay by Oscar winner Rebecca Lenkiewicz (Ida).

The film is produced by Brad Pitt, Dede Gardner and Jeremy Kleiner for Plan B Entertainment and is executive produced by Megan Ellison and Sue Naegle for Annapurna Pictures.

She Said replaces an untitled event film that Universal had slated for that date.