“She prayed to God to take her but God refused” – Bovi celebrates his grandmother at 81 as he recounts the tragedies she has suffered

Ace comedian, Abovi Ugboma popularly known as Bovi has taken to social media to celebrate his maternal grandmother as she turns 81 today, July 27th.

Bovi in his heartfelt birthday message to his grandma, Joanna Ugboma, narrated how she prayed to God to take her life after loosing three out of her 9 children, but God spared her life.

Narrating the ordeal his grandma went through while sharing beautiful photos of his 81-year-old agile grandma, Bob wrote,