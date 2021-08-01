She-Hulk Star Jameela Jamil Hypes Up Marvel Show During Filming – Screen Rant

Titania actress Jameela Jamil hypes up Disney’s upcoming She-Hulk series on social media, saying: “I cannot believe I get to do this bloody job.”

She-Hulk‘s Jameela Jamil has taken to Twitter to hype up the anticipated Disney+ series. It was revealed that the former Channel 4 host turned actress, best known for her role as the entitled Tahani Al-Jamil in The Good Place, had joined the series earlier this month. She has since been vocal about both her role in the show and her preparations for it, previously sharing stunt-videos and photos of herself training for She-Hulk on her Twitter account. Jamil is set to portray Titania in the series, a supervillain with incredible strength who is regular enemy of She-Hulk in the comics.

Jamil joins Tatiana Maslany, who will play She-Hulk AKA Jennifer Walters, the cousin of Bruce Banner who receives her powers through a blood transfusion from her cousin. Unlike Banner, Walters is able to retain her intelligence, personality, and emotional control when she ‘hulks-out’. She-Hulk has been a member of both the Avengers and the Fantastic Four in the comics, and often serves as an attorney for various superheroes. Rounding out the cast are Mark Ruffalo, who will return as Banner, as well as Renée Elise Goldsberry, Josh Segarra, Ginger Gonzaga, and Tim Roth who returns as Abomination from The Incredible Hulk and the upcoming Shangi-Chi.

Taking to Twitter, Jamil expressed her excitement to be working on the project, adding that she “cannot believe [she gets] to do this bloody job.” She also claimed that the “show is SO fun” to work which is certainly promising for the series. Read Jamil’s full tweet below:

Man this show is SO fun. #Marvel I cannot believe I get to do this bloody job. — Jameela Jamil 🌈 (@jameelajamil) July 31, 2021

Click Here to View the Tweet

Jamil’s excitement is understandable, as audiences have been longing to see She-Hulk arrive in the MCU for many years now. It’s inevitable that the superhero would also bring her nemesis with her. Jamil seems the perfect casting for the role, in part owing to her height. She’s clearly committed to the role, regularly showing the training she is undertaking, which suggests a great deal of physical exertion is required for the role. Titania was created in 1984 by Jim Shooter, and originally appeared in the Secret Wars storyline. Since then she has been a primary rival of Walters, as well as a member of several supervillain groups including the Masters of Evil and the Frightful Four.

More recently Titania has become something of an anti-hero, fighting alongside heroes like Black Bolt. Considering the MCU’s recent tendency to keep villains around, it’s entirely possible that she may reappear in a possible second season in a more heroic role. Regardless, Jamil’s clear excitement to be involved in She-Hulk and the MCU is positive for fans of the MCU, and hopefully she will have the opportunity to reprise her role in future projects. She-Hulk is expected to complete filming in August before arriving on Disney+ at some point in 2022.

More: Why Is Wong Fighting Abomination In Shang-Chi?

Source: Jameela Jamil

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings (2021) Release date: Sep 03, 2021

Release date: Sep 03, 2021 Eternals (2021) Release date: Nov 05, 2021

Release date: Nov 05, 2021 Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021) Release date: Dec 17, 2021

Release date: Dec 17, 2021 Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (2022) Release date: Mar 25, 2022

Release date: Mar 25, 2022 Thor: Love and Thunder (2022) Release date: May 06, 2022

Release date: May 06, 2022 Black Panther: Wakanda Forever/Black Panther 2 (2022) Release date: Jul 08, 2022

Release date: Jul 08, 2022 The Marvels/Captain Marvel 2 (2022) Release date: Nov 11, 2022

Release date: Nov 11, 2022 Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania (2023) Release date: Feb 17, 2023

Release date: Feb 17, 2023 Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 (2023)Release date: May 05, 2023

Mandalorian Actor Says Baby Yoda Could Save The Universe

About The Author