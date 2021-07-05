she-deserves-it:-sweet-reactions-as-tonto-dikeh-blushes-happily-in-new-photos-with-lover

Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh has found love again and she is basking in the joy and happiness that comes with it

The philanthropist recently shared photos where she was spotted grinning from ear to ear as she rested on her man, Prince Kpokpogri’s laps

Fans and followers of the mum of one took to the comment section with beautiful remarks, noting how well she deserves to be happy

Popular Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh recently surprised fans on social media after she showcased her emotional side while speaking lovingly about the new man in her life, Prince Kpokpogri.

Since the big reveal, she has been glowing with happiness which is a source of joy to her ever-supportive fans.

Tonto Dikeh relaxes with her man

Photo credit: @tontolet/@kpokpogri

Source: Instagram

In a recent post on Dikeh’s Instagram page, she shared photos of herself laughing hard and grinning from ear to ear as she rested on her man’s laps.

Even though she did not show his face, the guess of course is the prince and it is evident that they very much enjoy each other’s company.

Taking to the caption, the mum of one noted that there is nothing impossible for God to pull off.

She wrote:

“What God can not do does not exist.”

Check out the post below:

Sweet reactions

Fans of the actress flooded the comment section with beautiful remarks while expressing joy at Tonto’s newfound happiness.

Read some comments below:

Ogunesther:

“Seeing her happy gives me joy.”

Pweetykemisola_2:

“Your happiness and joy will never cease.”

Eckrich_1milli:

“A new beginning. Everything was made new.”

Theimperial___tv:

“Awwww, I like to see someone happy again after they have been through a lot.”

Kv_by_kelvin_:

“Happiness looks so good on you!!!!!!”

_chimzi:

“Mama your happiness is contagious.”

Tonto Dikeh expecting baby number 2?

Videos of Tonto Dikeh and her new man, Prince Kpokpogri have been flying all over the internet since he was unveiled.

The mother of one was shy while presenting a key to her man at a small party that was held on his birthday. She also became emotional and started crying and Prince Kpokpogri was seen petting her.

As they held the demo key together, the actress’ stomach looked bulgy and many assumed that she might be carrying his baby.

Source: .