Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello Looked So in Love During Their NYC Date Night – Cosmopolitan.com

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello just popped up on a date night in New York City, and the vibes were best described as “in love / obsessed with each other.” I mean, these photos speak for themselves:

Camila is currently promoting her new single “Don’t Go Yet” and just gave her debut performance of the song on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon.

“Don’t Go Yet” is the first single from Camila’s upcoming album, Familia. She recently tweeted about the project, saying “This album was inspired by two things: family and food. Your family by blood, but also your chosen family. Who you want to sit at the dinner table, get wine-drunk, & dance in the living room with.” She added, “To me, those are the moments that make me glad to be alive, those moments of collective joy & true vulnerability & connection with other people. I hope you enjoy it & I hope it inspires many wine drunk kitchen dance parties for you & your familia.”

Watch the video for “Don’t Go Yet” below!

