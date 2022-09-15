Home ENTERTAINMENT Shatta Bandle Loses His Cool As He Publicly Calls Out A Guy Who Owes Him
Shatta Bandle Loses His Cool As He Publicly Calls Out A Guy Who Owes Him

by News
Diminutive Ghanaian socialite, Shatta Bandle lost his cool as he publicly called out a guy who owes him.ADVERTISEMENT

The popular personality called the guy in a recent post he made on his verified social media handle on the popular social media platform, Instagram.

“With all due respect to all my Famz. I know you have never seen me in this kind of reactions before. But I have to call this dude out. Bcs his trying to reap me of my hard earn money 💰 if by 24hrs I did not receive transfer deposit I will have to let the cat 🐈‍⬛ out of the bag, Cos my lawyer is on this already. If you like be in America I will come for you bro and you know yourself. I will advise you safe your name and work straight to the bank and transfer my money back in peace ✌️”

