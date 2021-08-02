sharon-stone-says-her-calls-for-a-fully-vaccinated-set-have-put-her-job-in-jeopardy

(CNN) Sharon Stone wants a fully vaccinated set on her next gig, and says she’s being threatened she’ll lose the job because of it.

The actress claims in a campaign video for her run as a member of SAG-AFTRA national board of directors that she will not go to work on the project in Atlanta, GA., until the whole set is vaccinated.

“Will I go to work before everyone on my show is vaccinated? No. No, I won’t,” Stone says in the video, shared by Deadline. “Am I being threatened that I will lose my job? Yes. Yes I am. Will I lose my job if everyone is not vaccinated on my show? Yes. Yes I could. Will I stand up for all of us so that every set that we go on is vaccinated? Yes. Yes, I will.”

She adds that it’s “ridiculous … that we should have to go to work where we are not safe to work.”

“I am standing up for all of us when I say that the Screen Actors Guild — that I will be working for with Membership First — will be safe for us to go to work,” she said, adding that she’s “not going to work until all of our sets are vaccinated. And you shouldn’t either.”