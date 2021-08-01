Home ENTERTAINMENT Sharon Stone is being threatened after insisting everyone on set get vaccinated – Geo News
ENTERTAINMENT

Sharon Stone is being threatened after insisting everyone on set get vaccinated – Geo News

by Bioreports
written by Bioreports
sharon-stone-is-being-threatened-after-insisting-everyone-on-set-get-vaccinated-–-geo-news
Sharon Stone said she was not going to work until all of our sets are vaccinated. And you shouldnt either
Sharon Stone said she was “not going to work until all of our sets are vaccinated. And you shouldn’t either”

American actor Sharon Stone is opening up about the threats she received of losing her job because she refused to go to work with unvaccinated people around her.

In a video shared by Deadline for her run as a hopeful SAG-AFTRA national board member, the actor shared that she was being threatened that she would lose her job in Atlanta for insisting that everyone on set be inoculated against COVID-19.

“Will I go to work before everyone on my show is vaccinated? No. No, I won’t,” she said.

“Am I being threatened that I will lose my job? Yes. Yes I am. Will I lose my job if everyone is not vaccinated on my show? Yes. Yes I could. Will I stand up for all of us so that every set that we go on is vaccinated? Yes. Yes, I will,” she added.

She went on to say that it was “ridiculous … that we should have to go to work where we are not safe to work.”

“I am standing up for all of us when I say that the Screen Actors Guild — that I will be working for with Membership First — will be safe for us to go to work,” she said.

The actor further added that she was “not going to work until all of our sets are vaccinated. And you shouldn’t either.”

“Why? Because I am running for us. Why? Because we are you. I’m so sorry that this is our working conditions, but this is the Screen Actors Guild that we have today,” she added. 

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

BBNaija Season 6: Tension as Pere, Maria may...

‘House of Gucci’: fashion label stays quiet as...

As MTV Turns 40, It’s Time to Embrace...

Scarlett Johansson, Disney feud could change Hollywood –...

Madhuri Dixit digs out pic from one of...

BBNaija: I brought three vibrators to Big Brother...

Kanye West announces 2nd ‘Donda’ listening event ahead...

MagSafe Battery launched, Ted Lasso relaunched, Kanye West...

What’s streaming on Amazon Prime Video this week?...

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Give Major PDA...

Leave a Reply