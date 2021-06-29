Sharon Stone dons ‘Basic Instinct’ top showing her iconic leg-crossing scene from the film – Republic World

Academy Award nominee Sharon Stone, recently took to her Instagram handle to share a picture of herself while giving fans some major nostalgia. In the photo, the actress can be seen wearing a black Basic Instinct T-shirt depicting the notorious leg-crossing scene from the film. The actress shared the post with the caption, “Been there, done that, got the T-shirt!”

More about Sharon Stone and ‘Basic Instinct’

Stone garnered international recognition for her role in Paul Verhoeven’s erotic thriller, Basic Instinct. She was nominated for an Academy Award for ‘Best Actress’ and won a Golden Globe Award for ‘Best Actress’ in a Motion Picture Drama for her performance in Casino. She also received a Golden Globe nomination for Basic Instinct.

According to the bioreports, the actress impressed the 82-year-old filmmaker with her take on Catherine Tramell at her audition. The outlet also claims that the actress reportedly made $500K for her role in the hit erotic thriller, opposite Michael Douglas. The outlet also confirms that several actresses declined the role at the time, not wanting to do the sexually explicit scenes.

Actresses who refused the role include: Kim Basinger, Julia Roberts, Greta Scacchi, Meg Ryan, Michelle Pfeiffer, Geena Davis, Kathleen Turner, Ellen Barkin, Mariel Hemingway, Demi Moore, and Emma Thompson.

Sharon Stone on her iconic Basic Instinct scene

Sharon Stone released her memoir, The Beauty of Living Twice, on March 30, 2021. In one of the chapters, Stone talked about how she was misled about the direction of her famous “Basic Instinct” scene, in which she is shown crossing her legs with no underwear on. In the book, the actress also claimed that she slapped director Paul Verhoeven after watching the movie for the first time.

The actress also wrote about how she immediately walked out and called her lawyer, Marty Singer. She then mentioned that after considering all of her options, she chose to go ahead with the scene anyway because “it was correct for the film and for the character; and because, after all, I did it”. Director Paul Verhoeven however, denied that Stone was unaware of his intentions.

During a 2017 interview with ICON, Paul mentioned how any actress would know what was going to happen if she had been asked to “take off her underwear” just before they pointed there with a camera. However, the director explained how being Dutch, meant he did not think of nudity as a big deal. He also mentioned that Stone was okay with the scene at first, however, when she saw her agent, publicist and some others react to the scene, “she went crazy”.

Image – Sharon Stone’s Instagram

