Sharks’ Evander Kane under NHL investigation after wife’s claims he bet on NHL games he played in – CBS Sports

Sharks' Evander Kane under NHL investigation after wife's claims he bet on NHL games he played in

Evander Kane San Jose Sharks
The NHL announced Saturday it would investigate whether San Jose Sharks forward Evander Kane bet on NHL games and intentionally lost some for profit, which Kane’s wife, Anna, alleged on social media. In a series of scathing Instagram stories, Anna Kane detailed her husband’s NHL betting habits, lavish vacationing, partying and more.

“Can someone ask (NHL Commissioner) Gary Bettman how they let a player gamble on his own games?” Anna Kane wrote. “Bet and win with bookies on his own games?”

Kane’s financial problems are far from new. The 29-year-old filed for Chapter 7 bankruptcy in January despite making $3 million this past year and over $55 million for his career. In 2019, The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas strip casino sued Kane for an alleged $500,000 gambling debt he incurred during an NHL playoff series.

The NHL announced on social media it would launch a “full” investigation into Kane’s gambling allegations, adding “the integrity of our game is paramount and the League takes these allegations very seriously.”

San Jose, which the AP reported has already made contact with the NHL regarding Kane, seems to be taking the allegations as seriously as the league.

“We support a full and transparent investigation into the situation to maintain the integrity of the game and consistency with our team values,” a Sharks spokesman told the AP.

Kane — who posted 22 goals and 27 assists in 2020-21– is three seasons through his seven-year, $49 million contract with the Sharks. He spent his first nine years in the NHL with the Jets and Sabres organizations. 

