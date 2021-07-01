Home NEWS Sharia: Kano Hisbah bans use of mannequins by tailors, boutiques
NEWSNews Africa

Sharia: Kano Hisbah bans use of mannequins by tailors, boutiques

by Bioreports
written by Bioreports
sharia:-kano-hisbah-bans-use-of-mannequins-by-tailors,-boutiques

The Kano Hisbah board, established to maintain the norms of Sharia, on Wednesday, announced the ban on mannequins used by tailors, supermarkets and boutiques to display clothes.

The government agency is set to raid the state to remove the articulated dolls on the grounds that they are used for idolatry and immoral activities.

The Commander, Sheikh Aroun ibn Sina declared that the use of mannequins contravened the provision of Islamic injunctions.

Sharia in South-West: Drop Fulani agenda or you’ll drop dead – PFN’s Oke warns


“Hisbah prohibits the use of mannequins at shops, commercial and private residences and other public places.

“This violates Islamic provisions. It is also responsible for immoral thoughts among some members of the public, all these are against Islam”, Tribune quoted him as saying.

Sina said Kano has been divided into five areas for the effective monitoring and implementation of the ban.

The commander added that the people will be sensitised on how Islam frowns on the use of the dolls.

Those who fail to comply with the order, he warned, will be arrested and prosecuted.

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

FG’s Metering Scheme: EEDC cautions against patronizing fraudsters

Man City to get £10m from Sancho’s transfer...

BBNaija reunion: Lockdown housemates were threatened by my...

Nnamdi Kanu: Situation report from IPOB leader’s Afaraukwu...

Ogun govt denies spending local govt funds

How Nnamdi Kanu orchestrated killing of 60 persons...

Nnamdi Kanu: British lawyers drag Kenya to ICC,...

Buhari govt may arrest Nigerian priests, bishops –...

Nigerian Newspapers: 10 things you need to know...

Defection: Matawalle’s Integrity, Credibility At Stake – Wike...

Leave a Reply