shares-in-asia-pacific-mixed-as-investors-await-china’s-second-quarter-gdp-data-–.

SINGAPORE — Shares in Asia-Pacific were mixed in Thursday morning trade as investors look ahead to the release of economic data in Australia and China.
In Japan, the Nikkei 225 slipped 0.4% in early trade while the Topix index shed 0.32%. South Korea’s Kospi advanced 0.13%.
Meanwhile, the S&P/ASX 200 in Australia hovered above the flatline.
MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan traded 0.1% higher.
Australia jobs data for June is expected at 9:30 a.m. HK/SIN on Thursday.
Chinese economic data — including the country’s second quarter GDP print as well as retail sales for June — is set to be out at 10:00 a.m. HK/SIN.
Stock picks and investing trends from . Pro:
Currencies and oil
The U.S. dollar index, which tracks the greenback against a basket of its peers, was at 92.385 after a recent fall from above 92.7.
The Japanese yen traded at 109.98 per dollar, stronger than levels above 110.4 seen against the greenback earlier in the week. The Australian dollar changed hands at $0.7478 following its bounce yesterday from around $0.744.
Oil prices were lower in the morning of Asia trading hours, with international benchmark Brent crude futures slipping 0.27% to $74.56 per barrel. U.S. crude futures declined 0.4% to $72.84 per barrel.
Here’s a look at what’s on tap:
- Australia: June jobs data at 9:30 a.m. HK/SIN
- China: Second quarter GDP print, retail sales and industrial production data for June at 10:00 a.m. HK/SIN