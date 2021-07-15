shares-in-asia-pacific-mixed-as-investors-await-china’s-second-quarter-gdp-data-–.

SINGAPORE — Shares in Asia-Pacific were mixed in Thursday morning trade as investors look ahead to the release of economic data in Australia and China.

In Japan, the Nikkei 225 slipped 0.4% in early trade while the Topix index shed 0.32%. South Korea’s Kospi advanced 0.13%.

Meanwhile, the S&P/ASX 200 in Australia hovered above the flatline.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan traded 0.1% higher.

Australia jobs data for June is expected at 9:30 a.m. HK/SIN on Thursday.

Chinese economic data — including the country’s second quarter GDP print as well as retail sales for June — is set to be out at 10:00 a.m. HK/SIN.