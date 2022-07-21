Home Uncategorized Sharad Pawar dissolves all NCP units
UncategorizedWORLD NEWSWorld News Asia

Sharad Pawar dissolves all NCP units

by News
0 views
sharad-pawar-dissolves-all-ncp-units

MUMBAI:

Nationalist Congress Party

president Sharad Pawar has dissolved all departments and cells of the party with immediate effect, senior

NCP

leader Praful Patel said.

While informing about this on Wednesday, Patel did not disclose the reason for the sudden move, which comes three weeks after the collapse of the

Maha Vikas Aghadi

(MVA) government in Maharashtra.

The NCP was a key constituent of the Shiv Sena-led coalition government which fell apart last month following a rebellion by a section of MLAs of the Uddhav Thackeray-led saffron outfit.

“With the approval of national president, Nationalist Congress Party, Sharad Pawar, all departments and cells stand dissolved with immediate effect,” Patel, the NCP’s national general secretary and former Union minister, tweeted on Wednesday.

Pawar was instrumental in the formation of the previous MVA government in the state.

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

PM, senior ministers likely to meet Murmu after...

National Herald case: Sonia Gandhi questioned for 2...

I have set out to build Shiv Sena...

EXPLAINED: Property buying rules for international residents in...

Three people die during bull runs in Spain

Turkey denies claims it attacked civilians in Iraq’s...

Palestinians fear revenge attacks after settler outposts removal

What is next for Italy after Prime Minister...

California beach returned to Black family nearly a...

Cameras to replace peacekeepers at Red Sea Tiran,...

Leave a Reply