Shang-Chi Star Simu Liu Jokes About Mobius’ Jet-Ski Obsession In Loki – Screen Rant

Simu Liu, star of Marvel Studios’ Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings shares an image joking about Mobius’ jet-ski obsession in Loki. The 25th entry in the Marvel Cinematic Universe will see Liu play its Master of Kung-Fu, Shang-Chi, who, after spending a decade of his life in San Francisco, must confront his father’s criminal organization, the Ten Rings. Much like Ryan Coogler’s Black Panther, Destin Daniel Cretton’s Shang-Chi represents a step in the right direction for onscreen diversity. Led by Liu, its predominately Asian and Asian-American cast includes Awkwafina, Tony Leung, Michelle Yeoh, and Fala Chen.

Shang-Chi has teased some of the best action sequences in the MCU thus far facilitated by Liu performing many of his own stunts—he’s taking his role in the MCU very seriously. Liu has been a fan of Marvel Studios since he tweeted the studio in 2014 asking if they’d ever include an Asian-American hero. Four years later, at San Diego Comic-Con, it was announced that Liu would be playing Shang-Chi’s titular character. While halted last year due to COVID-19, production on Shang-Chi wrapped in October and is set to release in September. In many ways, the film is expected to change the way fans view Marvel movies—which can also be said about Marvel’s newest Disney+ series, Loki.

Liu recently took to Twitter to share a picture of himself riding a jet-ski. Like many others, the 32-year-old star made it clear that he’s been tuning in to watch Loki each week by referencing a particular character’s obsession with the jet-propelled vehicle. Check out Liu’s post below:

Loki follows the 2012 version of Tom Hiddleston’s character after being arrested by the Time Variance Authority (TVA). TVA analyst, Mobius (Owen Wilson), recruits him to catch another variant, who is later revealed to be Lady Loki, a.k.a. Sylvie (Sophia Di Martino). In episode 2, Loki flicks through a jet-ski magazine that belongs to Mobius, prompting him to explain his love for jet skis as the ’90s “beautiful union” between form and function. In episode 3, Sylvie reveals that the people in the TVA are variants who have had their memories wiped. This explains why, although Mobius claims to have never actually ridden a jet-ski, his fondness for them is most likely derived from fragmented memories of his old life on Earth.

Mobius’ love for jet skis entered pop culture’s lexicon almost immediately after episode 2. In episode 4, Mobius realizes the nefarious nature of the TVA and attempts to free Loki but is stopped by Ravonna Renslayer (Gugu Mbatha-Raw) and a group of Hunters. Moments before being pruned, Mobius answers a question Ravonna asked him earlier: “You know where I’d go if I could go anywhere? Wherever it is I’m really from. Yeah, wherever I had a life before the TVA came along. Maybe, I had a jet ski. That’s what I’d like to do. Just riding around on my jet ski.” The moment was certainly a highlight of the biggest, most impactful episode of Loki so far; a moment the star of Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings has almost certainly seen.

