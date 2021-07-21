Home NEWS Shame on those complaining about Nigeria, supporting Cubana’s mum lavish burial – Gov Bello’s aide
NEWSNews Africa

Shame on those complaining about Nigeria, supporting Cubana’s mum lavish burial – Gov Bello’s aide

by Bioreports
written by Bioreports
shame-on-those-complaining-about-nigeria,-supporting-cubana’s-mum-lavish-burial-–-gov-bello’s-aide

The Senior Special Assistant on New Media to Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello, Atuluku Victor Levi has mocked those supporting Obi Cubana and his friends massive money show off at the just concluded burial ceremony for his mum.

Recall that Obi Cubana’s lavish burial for his late mum has been the talked about event in the country the past few days.

The source of his wealth was also questioned after the entrepreneur and his rich billionaire friends were seen spraying huge bundles of foreign currencies and the Naira.

The burial generated a lot of reactions from Nigerians on social media.

Some were of the opinion that those who work hard to earn money legally cannot spend lavishly just like Cubana and his friends did at his ceremony while some argued that all the show off and spraying of money for people to scrabble for wasn’t necessary

Obi Cubana: My late mum has been appearing, requesting for re-burial” – Actor, Victor Osuagwu

Reacting, Atuluku in a post via his social media account on Wednesday said anyone who supports what happened at the burial ceremony had no right to complain about Nigeria.

He noted that they didn’t make their money from the moon but from the same Nigeria that everyone complains about.

“Shame on anyone who supports what happened in Anambra and still complains about this country.

“They didn’t make the money from the moon. They made the money in this same country called Nigeria,”he wrote.

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

Man United’s Mason Greenwood names toughest player he...

Talk to Nigerians to douse tension – Ex-Oyo...

‘Sunday Igboho chained like animal to be slaughtered...

Real Madrid: Why I picked ex-captain, Sergio Ramos’...

Igbo Assembly cautions FG against civil war, demands...

Governor Buni calls for support to soldiers in...

Ganduje Pardons 136 Inmates In Celebration Eid-El-Kabir –...

Taraba Residents Blame Kidnapping On Herdsmen Living In...

2023 gov’ship: Gov Ortom under pressure to anoint...

Sunday Igboho has a right to freedom, FG...

Leave a Reply