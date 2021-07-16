Shakira surfs in ‘Don’t Wait Up’ music video – UPI News

Shakira (L), pictured with Jennifer Lopez, released a video for “Don’t Wait Up,” her first new single in seven months. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

July 16 (UPI) — Shakira is back with a new music video.

The 44-year-old Columbian singer released a video Friday for the song “Don’t Wait Up.”

The “Don’t Wait Up” video shows Shakira catching some waves as she surfs and parties on a beach.

“Don’t Wait Up is out everywhere now! It’s a song for those nights where you just don’t want to think about tomorrow,” the singer wrote on Instagram.

Shakira had teased the song in a video Tuesday. The video featured a text message conversation with some of the lyrics to “Don’t Wait Up.”

“Don’t Wait Up” is Shakira’s first new single in seven months. She released the song “Girl Like Me” with Black Eyed Peas in December and “Me Gusta” with Anuel AA in January 2020.

In addition, “Don’t Wait Up” is Shakira’s first all-English track since her 2017 songs “When a Woman” and “What We Said” featuring MAGIC!

“I have to say, I’m very nervous because it’s my first English song in a long time because I’ve been focusing on Spanish songs only lately, but this song came about and I’m like, yeah, it’s time,” Shakira said in an interview with Zane Lowe Friday on Apple Music 1. “It’s time to do this again and I’m happy, and I’m so inspired right now.”

Shakira released her most recent album, El Dorado, in May 2017.