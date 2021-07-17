Shailene Woodley Opens Up About Her Secret Engagement to Aaron Rodgers – HarpersBAZAAR.com

Shailene Woodley’s engagement to Aaron Rodgers may have been one of the best-kept secrets of the pandemic.

The actress opened up about meeting her NFL-quarterback fiancee and keeping the engagement a secret for months in an interview with the Hollywood Reporter. The world first found out about the engagement when Rodgers thanked his “fiancee” during his NFL MVP acceptance speech last February. Woodley confirmed that they were engaged two weeks later during an interview on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

Woodley told the Hollywood Reporter that she and Rodgers were engaged “months and months” before they announced it. She said, “When we announced that we were engaged, we wanted to do that only because we didn’t want someone else to do it before we did.”

She continued: “And we didn’t do it for months and months after we had become engaged, but the reaction to it was really a lot, and so we were like, ‘Let’s just politely decline [to talk about the relationship] for a little while and live in our little bubble.'”

Woodley also opened up about meeting and dating Rodgers during the pandemic, who she met through mutual friends who are musicians. She told the Hollywood Reporter that the two moved in together within months, alternating between her home in Los Angeles and his home in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

“We were really able to get to know one another the way we wanted to get to know one another and not have any noise or chaos around us,” she said.

Woodley previously talked about moving quickly in her relationship with Rodgers in a June interview with Shape. “Starting a relationship where you immediately move in with someone — because it’s a pandemic and you can’t just get on a plane and go back and forth on weekends — taught us a lot about each other very quickly. We jumped in headfirst and got some of the sticky bits out of the way early,” she said.

During their alone time during the pandemic, Woodley helped Rodgers prepare for his Jeopardy! hosting stint last April and they cared for their dog, a 95-pound German shepherd rescue. Since the two went public, they’ve kept things low-key besides a few outings with famous friends, including a couples’ vacation with Woodley’s Spectacular Now co-star Miles Teller and his wife, Keleigh Sperry Teller.

