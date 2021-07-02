Home ENTERTAINMENT Shah Rukh Khan returns to screen in new project, fans have a meltdown – The Indian Express
By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |



July 2, 2021 2:21:30 pm





Shah Rukh Khan is all about the swag in latest adShah Rukh Khan is all about the swag in latest ad (Photo: Instagram/ Streaxy)

Shah Rukh Khan’s fans were overjoyed when his new ad dropped online. In the video, SRK can be seen sporting a long-haired look, which is an endorsement for a hair colour brand. He is clad in a white striped shirt, black waistcoat and trousers, and his hair is tied in a ponytail.

In the monochrome video, SRK stops short of saying the word sexy. “So, what do we have here? It’s so se… Yeh nahi keh sakte. Hmmm, I know! Instead kehte hai, ‘it’s so Streaxy.” And then, he starts singing. Fans flooded the video with hearts and comments, saying “OMG, I AM SCREAMING SRK,” while another wrote, “OML, that look!”

“This man never aged,” another wrote. “Omg Damn! He looks so hot so cool so good.. Why @iamsrk you always killing me,” one gushed.

Last month, as SRK completed 29 years in Bollywood, he hosted a chat session with his fans on Twitter. Asked about the release of his next, he said, “Right now with the situation I think it’s prudent to make film release schedules with a bit of patience.” Another person asked whether he is up for a dance number if not a film right now, he said, “Nahi yaar ab toh bahut saari movies hi aayengi (No, I will do a lot of movies now).”

Shah Rukh Khan was last seen in Aanand L Rai’s film Zero, which starred Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma. He played the role of a vertically challenged man.

