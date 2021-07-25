Shadow Of The Tomb Raider Update Adds 4K 60FPS Support For PS5 – TheGamer

A surprise update for Shadow of the Tomb Raider added in 4K 60FPS support for the PlayStation 5.

Shadow of the Tomb Raider now supports 4K resolution at 60 FPS on the PS5 thanks to a surprise update. Update 2.01 mentions that the game will now “Support for 4K at high frame-rate on PlayStation 5 in high resolution mode.” However, no official communication has been released by Square Enix or Eidos Montreal besides the patch notes.

As spotted by Eurogamer, some Redditors also noticed that Shadow of the Tomb Raider’s Xbox version is now “Optimised for Xbox Series X|S”. It’s not clear why neither the developer nor the publisher has put out any information about this update. Perhaps they didn’t want to make a fuss about a three year old game.

Earlier in the month, the studio responsible for a number of Tomb Raider PC sports, Nixxes, had been acquired and integrated into the PlayStation Studios roster. Nixxes was the studio behind ports for the Deus Ex series and Hitman titles as well, giving rise to the theory that PlayStation may be considering more PC ports for a number of its exclusive games.

“Nixxes will be a strong asset for everyone across PlayStation Studios, helping our teams focus on their most important goal, which is to create unique PlayStation content at the best possible quality,” said PlayStation boss Hermen Hulst about the acquisition.

Shadow of the Tomb Raider was also one of the many games to benefit from Microsoft’s FPS Boost technology. The feature nearly doubles the FPS on select backwards compatible games for the Xbox Series X|S.

In our review for the game we said, “Square Enix and Eidos Montréal clearly wanted to create something special for the last chapter of Lara Croft’s origin trilogy, and Shadow of the Tomb Raider is a proper sendoff that ties-in perfectly with the original games. Especially for those who grew up with the original Tomb Raider games, be sure to stick around after the credits roll.

Shadow of the Tomb Raider successfully closes out the rebooted trilogy, commemorating the legacy of the entire Tomb Raider franchise and rewarding long-time fans of the series with fun nods to Lara Croft’s early adventures.”

