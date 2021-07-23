Shadow of the Tomb Raider & Sniper Elite 4 Get Unexpected 4K@60 Next-Gen Patches – Wccftech

Next-generation console owners have received enhancement patches for two older games today: Shadow of the Tomb Raider and Sniper Elite 4.

The first title was released by Eidos Montréal (with the assistance of Crystal Dynamics) in September 2018. At the time, we rated the game 8.6 out of 10.

Shadow of the Tomb Raider succeeds in giving Lara the character growth she needed and also brings the reboot trilogy to a satisfying closure. It does so mostly by refining the strong gameplay foundation set with the previous installments while delivering a great action/adventure experience in terms of storytelling and audiovisual spectacle.

Out of the blue, as reported on ResetEra, patch 2.01 introduced ‘support for 4K at high frame rate on PlayStation 5 in High-Resolution mode’. At the same time, Shadow of the Tomb Raider also got the official ‘Optimized for Xbox Series S|X’ badge on the Xbox store.

YouTuber Rubhen925 captured the game running at 4K@60FPS (and HDR) on PlayStation 5. Check it out below.

Rebellion also suddenly released a next-gen patch for Sniper Elite 4, which was launched even earlier than Shadow of the Tomb Raider, in February 2017.

Our reviewer Rosh Kelly really loved the game back then, assigning it a 9.2 out of 10.

With gameplay that can shock, amuse and satisfy in the same slowed heartbeat, Sniper Elite 4 is the best game in the series. While it graphics, story and characters can feel a little flat, the gameplay has always been the focus, and is so perfectly tuned to make the rest seem inconsequential.

Unlike Square Enix, Rebellion actually bothered to send out a press release to detail the next-gen improvements.

Available to download now the update delivers gorgeous visuals up to 4K on PS5 and Xbox Series X, super smooth 60 frames per second gameplay and greatly improved load times, making this the definitive Sniper Elite 4 experience. Sniping has never looked better. The increased frame rate ensures super smooth gameplay enabling you to pull off even better shots. You can then view the results in the series defining kill cam in glorious detail, up to 4K, with enhanced contrast sharpening.

There’s even an official trailer, though you’ll have to watch it on YouTube due to the age restriction caused by all the gore and blood.