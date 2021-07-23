Shadow Of The Tomb Raider Gets PS5, Xbox Series X/S Upgrade – Screen Rant

4K and 60fps updates have been added to both Shadow of the Tomb Raider and Sniper Elite 4 on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S consoles.

Both Shadow of the Tomb Raider and Sniper Elite 4 have received 4K and 60fps updates on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S, further boosting the games for the newer consoles. Interestingly, these two titles were previously included in the growing list of Xbox Series X|S titles to become enhanced with FPS Boost. In fact, Sniper Elite 4 counted among the first five FPS Boost games, a list that also included Far Cry 4, New Super Lucky’s Tale, UFC 4, and Watch Dogs 2.

The FPS Boost didn’t improve Sniper Elite 4’s graphical fidelity, however, which targeted only 1080p/60fps on PS4 Pro while the Xbox One X never received a comparable update. Meanwhile, the aforementioned Xbox Series X|S’ FPS Boost worked wonders for Shadow of the Tomb Raider when the update went live this past May. Running at a resolution of 3584×2016, Lara Croft’s final adventure in the reboot trilogy managed to target 4K and hold 60fps pretty reliably thanks to FPS Boost.

Today, July 23, Shadow of the Tomb Raider received Patch 2.01 on PlayStation 5. The update’s lone patch note reads as follows, according to TheSixthAxis: “Support for 4K at [a] high frame rate on PlayStation 5 in high-resolution mode.” And despite Shadow of the Tomb Raider’s FPS Boost upgrade in May, Pure Xbox notes the game’s Microsoft Store page now boasts a tag reading, “optimized for Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S.” A free current-gen upgrade for Sniper Elite 4 is also hitting PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S in Patch 1.18, targeting “up to 4K” visuals with 60fps gameplay capabilities. (As mentioned above, this differs from the FPS Boost in that the new upgrade enhances visuals and frame rate.)

That publishers Square Enix and Rebellion continue to add current-gen support for older games seems a good sign of things to come. And, hopefully, Shadow of the Tomb Raider’s PS5 upgrade means the likes of Deus Ex: Mankind Divided – another Square Enix title on the FPS Boost list – will soon receive an update on Sony’s latest console.

Sniper Elite 4 launched in 2017; though Rebellion has previously teased plans for a fifth mainline entry, firm details have yet to hit the web. Tomb Raider is in a similar boat, with Shadow of the Tomb Raider’s having released in September 2018. While celebrating the brand’s 25th anniversary, developer Crystal Dynamics hinted at future Tomb Raider titles uniting older games and the rebooted series; information on this front remains scarce, however.

Next: Shadow of the Tomb Raider Guide (Complete Game Walkthrough)

Shadow of the Tomb Raider and Sniper Elite 4 are available to play on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S platforms.

Source: TheSixthAxis, Pure Xbox, PlayStation





Email



How God Of War’s Loki Is Different From Marvel’s

About The Author