Shadow of the Tomb Raider Gets 4K 60 FPS Patch for PS5, Xbox Series X – GameRant

Shadow of the Tomb Raider receives a new upgrade patch labeled as 2.01, and it allows players to experience the game at 4K 60 FPS on PS5.

Shadow of the Tomb Raider and the previous two games in Lara Croft’s reboot franchise have had unusually long shelf lives. Each entry has been offered at a discounted price during multiple sale events, including a significant price cut on Shadow of the Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition in the PlayStation store. Fans have also had opportunities to grab Shadow of the Tomb Raider for free during promotions, such as when it was offered as one of PS Plus’ monthly games back in January.

Further, all three games have been packaged into the Tomb Raider: Definitive Survivor Trilogy edition, which launched at a low price, for fans new and old to experience them with convenience. While multiple editions and patches have already released for the game, a brand new update patch has dropped that enhances it further on PS5.

Shadow of the Tomb Raider‘s v2.01 patch upgrade supports “4K at high frame rate on PlayStation 5 in high resolution mode.” Previously, Shadow of the Tomb Raider was not able to run high resolutions with high frame rates simultaneously on next-gen systems, as playing with one enhancement would negate the other. Similar to other backward-compatible games on the next-gen system, the console determined that 60 FPS was achievable at 1080p, while 4K was achievable at 30 FPS. Interestingly, no official statement has been made with regard to the new 2.01 patch as it has been released quietly.

Xbox One X enhancements boost Shadow of the Tomb Raider to a similar effect as the previous PS5 boost. However, enhancements for Shadow of the Tomb Raider on the Xbox Series X/S have also been given an FPS and resolution improvement. Xbox Series X/S currently lists Shadow of the Tomb Raider with an optimization label on the official store. Square Enix has demonstrated a great amount of effort toward sustaining its latest Tomb Raider franchise entries. Shadow of the Tomb Raider‘s most recent update patch before this one was released in 2019, so a new patch with next-gen enhancements has come as a surprise to fans.

Enhancement balances like these are also seen in other PS5 games that have players select between playing in a mode that prioritizes performance, or a mode that prioritizes resolution and ray-tracing. That said, Shadow of the Tomb Raider‘s latest patch makes it so that players no longer have to choose which mode they want to play since it enables both simultaneously on PS5 hardware. Either way, with the newest Tomb Raider games always on sale and a new upgrade patch having just launched, it is a great time for fans to play Shadow of the Tomb Raider if they have not already.

Shadow of the Tomb Raider is available now on PC, PS4, PS5, Stadia, Xbox One, and Xbox One X/S.

