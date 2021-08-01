ShackStream: Halo Infinite Technical Preview with Sam – Shacknews

Join Sam as he plays a bit of cheeky Halo Infinite on this fine weekend.

Halo Infinite is in the midst of its first Technical Preview, giving players an opportunity to take a peek under the hood to see how the game is going. On today’s ShackStream, you can catch me playing a whole lot of Halo Infinite against some bots on a variety of maps. Come and join in the fun over on the Shacknews Twitch channel.

Halo Infinite Technical Preview livestream

The Halo Infinite Technical Preview livestream will kick off around 8:00 p.m. PT / 11:00 p.m. ET or a bit earlier. Anticipate the stream going for an hour or two, as I kick back and enjoy slaying some bots on the maps that are currently available.

Right now, the Halo Infinite Technical Preview is just that, not quite a beta – it’s just a means for 343 Industries to gauge how some of the technical aspects of the game are coming together. There’s no multiplayer against other players (at least right now), with the main focus being testing out the bots. The first day the bots were set to novice, but they’ve recently been bumped up a difficulty notch to ODST – tomorrow they’ll hit Spartan.

Now, let’s go play some Halo.