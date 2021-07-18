Sexy Beasts (2021): Release date, trailer and more on Netflix – MARCA.com

Netflix are bringing a new take to a not-so-new idea to our screens this summer with Sexy Beasts.

But what exactly is the idea behind the show that so many people are already looking forward to? Here’s everything that we’ve been able to find out so far.

What is Sexy Beasts?

The show is set to test whether or not it’s possible for people to fall in love with others based on personality alone, which they’ll achieve by sending the contestants on dates while wearing disguises.

The disguises worn will be of masks and other mythical creatures from aliens to devils and a whole lot more. Contestants will, however, wear normal clothes aside from the masks so they will have the luxury of seeing their potential partners’ bodies, which wasn’t the case with Netflix’s Love is Blind series based on a similar idea.

When is Sexy Beasts’ release date?

Netflix have confirmed that Sexy Beasts will be released on Wednesday, July 21.

Deadline have reported that season one will consist of an initial 12 episodes and there have been some whispers that a reunion could be to come further down the line.

It remains to be seen how long each episode will be, but it seems certain that Sexy Beasts is going to be the most-binged series of the summer on Netflix.

Who is hosting Sexy Beasts?

The host of Sexy Beasts will be comedian and actor Rob Delaney, who is best known for starring in Catastrophe, which he co-wrote alongside co-star Sharon Horgan.

Delaney also appeared in Deadpool 2 and other films, including the upcoming Mission: Impossible 7.