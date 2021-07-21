sex-therapist,-angela-nwosu-receives-a-brand-new-suv-from-her-husband-as-push-present

Popular sex therapist, Angela Nwosu has been gifted a brand new SUV by her husband, Sound mind, as her push present.

This comes days after she welcomed their first child – a bouncing baby girl. The media personality took to Facebook to show off the brand new automobile.

Sharing the photos, Angela wrote,

“Please, Facebook, I don’t own any right to this song.

My amazing husband, Nnaemeka Soundmind gave me a push gift. A brand new 2021 car. Tear rubber, mehn. Zero mileage. Na me go drive the first mile. Omo, my head be bursting with reckless abandon

My multi millionaire baby will be cruising in a brand new car made the same year she was born, chim o. Skruuuuu

This husband of mine be melting my heart on a daily basis. This kain love eeh

Congratulations

to me.

Been a back to back celebration since I met my husbandSex therapist, Angela Nwosu, receives a brand new SUV from her husband as push present

angienation.

Udo!”

See more photos below,