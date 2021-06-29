Sex/Life season 2 on Netflix – release date, cast, plot and more – digitalspy.com

Sex/Life spoilers follow.

Whew! If you’re reading this, you’ve also raced through all eight episodes of Netflix’s Sex/Life season one which means you, like us, are taking a moment to heave your jaw off the ground.

The drama, which is inspired by BB Easton’s novel 44 Chapters About 4 Men, makes 50 Shades and 365 Days look tame, as many were claiming on social media. And with plenty more scope to continue following that whopping development in the finale (more on that later), the next chapter is looking even spicier.

But are more episodes on their way? Here’s everything you need to know about Sex/Life season two.

Sex/Life season 2 release date: When will it air?

The streamer hasn’t said whether the series will return for a second outing, but it’s currently ranking number one on Netflix in the UK, which could mean that millions of people are watching it. But then again, the streaming giant keeps its cards close to its chest, so it might mean absolutely zilch.

If season two is on its way, tradition dictates that it wouldn’t arrive until next year given the filming and editing process.

Watch this space for updates.

Sex/Life season 2 cast: Who’s in it?

If it does get the thumbs up, we’d expect the following major players to return: Billie (Sarah Shahi), Brad (Adam Demos), Cooper (Mike Vogel) and Sasha (Margaret Odette).

There’s also Francesca (Li Jun Li), Cooper’s friend and colleague Devon (Jonathan Sadowski) and his wife Trina (Amber Goldfarb), among others.

And there’s also room for some new faces, too.

Sex/Life season 2 plot: What’s it about?

There was A LOT of back and forth in Sex/Life season one and yes, we’re talking about the astronomical number of sex scenes, as well as Billie’s mental flip-flopping as she agonised over which path to take.

Her relationship with Brad was turbulent and laced with pain, but their sexual chemistry is still electric, eight years down the line, and is unlike anything she’s ever experienced with another. Once upon a time the pair were also on the road to having a baby and getting hitched, so they’ve got a lot of history.

Cooper, on the other, is her husband. Not only does Billie adore him and desperately want their marriage to work, hence her emotional turmoil, they have two children together, which complicates matters.

When they do get hot and heavy, Billie loses herself in the moment but it’s Cooper, time and time again, who is wrapped up in his own thoughts and unable to surrender to the moment.

And that was essentially the fabric of season one but eventually, the story shifted in its final moments when Billie rocked up to Brad’s apartment and told him that she wasn’t leaving Cooper, but she also wanted him to jump her bones.

But will Brad say yes? Or will he only take Billie up on her offer if it’s Billie and Billie alone, with Cooper firmly out of the picture?

Cooper knows that Billie is with Brad, which probably came as surprise given that the couple appeared to be in a good place. Will he say yes to an open marriage, in turn allowing him to explore a relationship with his boss Francesca? Would she be game for that?

Or will we witness a complete 180, with Billie initially settled with Brad, before longing for her life with Cooper? Will she ever feel fully satisfied? Is that even possible?

Sasha, too, has transitioned into a new and exciting phase in her own life. She recently published a book, which will obviously be a monumental success, and she’s also engaged. But Sasha is as freewheeling as they come, so we’re not holding our breath for a season two wedding.

Sex/Life season 2 trailer: When can I watch it?

First up, we need that all-important renewal.

In the meantime, we’d suggest going to watch 50 Shades to cool down a bit.

