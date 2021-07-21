“Sex before marriage is not a sin, any pastor saying it’s a sin is an enemy of the finished work and is not real” – Pastor Olakunle Beloved Jesukale (video)

A Nigerian clergyman, Pastor Olakunle Beloved Jesukale of End Time Revival Evangelical Ministry, has said that sex before marriage is no longer a sin.

He made this statement in a video that has gone viral on social media. According to him, he doesn’t believe sin exists to those who believe in the finished work of Jesus Christ because he has destroyed sin.

He added that those abstaining from sex before marriage are “holding themselves for nothing” because it has nothing to do with holiness, righteousness or purity.

Stressing that he believes in hyper-grace, Pastor Jesukale said, “sex, whether it is before marriage, after marriage or during marriage is no longer a sin.”

Speaking further, he said anyone preaching that sex before marriage is a sin are enemies of the finished work of Christ and are not real.

Watch the video below;