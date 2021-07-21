Home hearsay “Sex before marriage is not a sin, any pastor saying it’s a sin is an enemy of the finished work and is not real” – Pastor Olakunle Beloved Jesukale (video)
hearsay

“Sex before marriage is not a sin, any pastor saying it’s a sin is an enemy of the finished work and is not real” – Pastor Olakunle Beloved Jesukale (video)

by Bioreports
written by Bioreports
“sex-before-marriage-is-not-a-sin,-any-pastor-saying-it’s-a-sin-is-an-enemy-of-the-finished-work-and-is-not-real”-–-pastor-olakunle-beloved-jesukale-(video)

A Nigerian clergyman, Pastor Olakunle Beloved Jesukale of End Time Revival Evangelical Ministry, has said that sex before marriage is no longer a sin.

Pastor Olakunle Beloved Jesukale

He made this statement in a video that has gone viral on social media. According to him, he doesn’t believe sin exists to those who believe in the finished work of Jesus Christ because he has destroyed sin.

He added that those abstaining from sex before marriage are “holding themselves for nothing” because it has nothing to do with holiness, righteousness or purity.

Stressing that he believes in hyper-grace, Pastor Jesukale said, “sex, whether it is before marriage, after marriage or during marriage is no longer a sin.”

Speaking further, he said anyone preaching that sex before marriage is a sin are enemies of the finished work of Christ and are not real.

Watch the video below;

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

Pastor dies as his under-construction 2-storey building collapses...

Plane crash survivor and singer, Kechi, shares her...

Nigerian Man appreciates his wife for staying up...

Nigerian man and his mother die in motor...

SAD: Nigerian woman dies 4 days after her...

Lady shares how her secondary school classmate brought...

“I’m never kneeling down for a man all...

It is very INSULTING to be THROWING monies...

“God’s word is not for betting, my football...

Social Media Feminist, Nkechi Bianze , ties the...

Leave a Reply