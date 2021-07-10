Sex And The City Is Back Filming On The Streets Of New York, But It’s So Empty Without Kim Cattrall’s Samantha – CinemaBlend



Are you a Carrie, Miranda, Charlotte or Samantha? It’s a question that superseded astrology or Hogwarts House quizzes for some time when Sex and the City was on the air. Most of the famed characters at the center of the New York City-set series will soon be returning with an HBO Max revival. We have a first look at the show and the Samanthas of the world are already thinking of a fabulous, quick-witted line in protest.

HBO Max has shared a first look at the upcoming Sex and the City series titled And Just Like That… to announce production on the 10-episode series is underway. Check out present day Carrie, Miranda and Charlotte:





The excitement of Sex and the City coming back feels a bit overshadowed by the gaping hole left in our hearts knowing that the most outspoken and wonderfully chaotic member of the friend group will not be around to continue the story. As we’ve known for some time, Kim Cattrall is in fact sitting out the revival but with this picture it’s really setting in that this sadly means we won’t be seeing what Samantha Jones is up to in her 50s.

Kim Cattrall has not spoken specifically to her absence in the upcoming Sex and the City series, but it’s long been rumored that she and Sarah Jessica Parker are not on good terms based on a number of public back and forths that happened between them. And back in 2019, Cattrall said the following about her thoughts about returning to the role:

I went past the finish line playing Samantha Jones because I loved Sex and the City. It was a blessing in so many ways but after the second movie I’d had enough. I couldn’t understand why they wouldn’t just replace me with another actress instead of wasting time bullying. No means no.

Kim Cattrall has been over the role for a while, including with the actress turning down a role in the third Sex and the City movie which was later cancelled. Multiple times the actress has claimed that she and the other core cast were “never friends.” Sarah Jessica Parker responded to her claims by sharing she was “heartbroken” by her former co-star’s comments.

We’d imagine And Just Like That… will need to address Samantha Jones’ absence somehow. The HBO Max series will follow Carrie, Charlotte and Miranda as they navigate their lives and friendship in their ‘50s and perhaps the women will have had their own falling out with Samantha years after we last caught up with them.

Carrie Bradshaw has not graced the streets of New York with her gals since 2010’s Sex and the City 2, which followed them venturing to Abu Dhabi with Samantha, who had an ex shooting a movie there. While it’s certainly odd to see the cast back without Kim Cattrall, it’s exciting to see Carrie, Charlotte and Miranda back and on set of the upcoming HBO Max revival on top of the network recently revisiting Gossip Girl.