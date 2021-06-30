Severe thunderstorm watch expires – WMUR Manchester

It was a stormy afternoon in parts of New Hampshire. The first severe thunderstorm warnings were issued after 3 p.m., and the last one expired at 6 p.m.>> Active weather alertsHighs on Wednesday surged into the low to mid-90s for many spots. High humidity levels pushed heat indices to around 100 degrees and helped to fuel some severe storms.>> Interactive RadarThe heat advisory has expired.The strongest storms brought down trees and powerlines in parts of central and southern NH with the threat of severe weather shifting into southern New England during the evening.LOOKING FORWARDTemperatures will drop Thursday, with highs only in the upper 70s to low 80s, but it will still feel humid.Some rain, which could be heavy in spots, looks possible for some Thursday night into early Friday before the rain tapers off to scattered showers. It will be humid but much cooler, with highs in the upper 60s to 70 for Friday.Clouds and partial sunshine are possible along with a few scattered showers on Saturday. A bit more sun with slightly milder conditions and a scattered shower or thundershower are possible on the Fourth of July on Sunday.Be weather aware on Wednesday (and over the holiday weekend)! Download the WMUR app for Apple or Android devices and turn on push notifications. You can choose to receive weather alerts for your geolocation and/or up to three ZIP codes. In addition, you can receive word when rain is coming to your area.

MANCHESTER, N.H. —

It was a stormy afternoon in parts of New Hampshire. The first severe thunderstorm warnings were issued after 3 p.m., and the last one expired at 6 p.m.



>> Active weather alerts

Highs on Wednesday surged into the low to mid-90s for many spots. High humidity levels pushed heat indices to around 100 degrees and helped to fuel some severe storms.



>> Interactive Radar

The heat advisory has expired.

The strongest storms brought down trees and powerlines in parts of central and southern NH with the threat of severe weather shifting into southern New England during the evening.



LOOKING FORWARD

Temperatures will drop Thursday, with highs only in the upper 70s to low 80s, but it will still feel humid.

Some rain, which could be heavy in spots, looks possible for some Thursday night into early Friday before the rain tapers off to scattered showers. It will be humid but much cooler, with highs in the upper 60s to 70 for Friday.

Clouds and partial sunshine are possible along with a few scattered showers on Saturday. A bit more sun with slightly milder conditions and a scattered shower or thundershower are possible on the Fourth of July on Sunday.

Be weather aware on Wednesday (and over the holiday weekend)! Download the WMUR app for Apple or Android devices and turn on push notifications. You can choose to receive weather alerts for your geolocation and/or up to three ZIP codes. In addition, you can receive word when rain is coming to your area.