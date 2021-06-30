Severe thunderstorm watch expires – WMUR Manchester

Highs push past 90 in many spots for fourth straight day
Severe thunderstorm watch expires
Highs push past 90 in many spots for fourth straight day
Hello everyone. Meteorologist mike had it here in the Storm Watch nine Weather center. Another day of record. He’d 90 plus again and not only that but 96. The common high in Manchester concord and in Portsmouth. Enough to break a record for the date in the Queen City and along the coast. Just one shy of the record in the state capital. Now with the severe summer heat moving away and severe storms doing the same in the wake of that non severe weather in the north country during the next couple of hours, with a lot of clouds and a few passing showers elsewhere. And then during the day tomorrow a bit of partial sunshine. But as the next system draws near, we will likely see a scattering of showers in a non severe storm threat during the afternoon and evening. It’s actually good news. We need some more rain to continue to put dense in the drought. But for tomorrow morning just a lot of leftover clouds. It will be mild in a bit muggy, but unlike the last several days, Not nearly as hot during the late morning, afternoon, we’ll top off in the 70s to around 80°., with the best chance of scattered showers and isolated thundershowers across central and southern New Hampshire late day into the early to mid evening. Then a chance of some enhanced rain for some during later tomorrow night through friday morning. But look on friday rain tapering off the scattered showers by mid to late afternoon, but temperatures only in the sixties, a lot of clouds linger on saturday, all courtesy of the wind out of the Northeast sixties to around 70. A chance of a few sprinkles or a touch of drizzle, but very little rain anticipated to kick off the weekend partial sun, an isolated shower on sunday.
It was a stormy afternoon in parts of New Hampshire. The first severe thunderstorm warnings were issued after 3 p.m., and the last one expired at 6 p.m.>> Active weather alertsHighs on Wednesday surged into the low to mid-90s for many spots. High humidity levels pushed heat indices to around 100 degrees and helped to fuel some severe storms.>> Interactive RadarThe heat advisory has expired.The strongest storms brought down trees and powerlines in parts of central and southern NH with the threat of severe weather shifting into southern New England during the evening.LOOKING FORWARDTemperatures will drop Thursday, with highs only in the upper 70s to low 80s, but it will still feel humid.Some rain, which could be heavy in spots, looks possible for some Thursday night into early Friday before the rain tapers off to scattered showers. It will be humid but much cooler, with highs in the upper 60s to 70 for Friday.Clouds and partial sunshine are possible along with a few scattered showers on Saturday. A bit more sun with slightly milder conditions and a scattered shower or thundershower are possible on the Fourth of July on Sunday.Be weather aware on Wednesday (and over the holiday weekend)! Download the WMUR app for Apple or Android devices and turn on push notifications. You can choose to receive weather alerts for your geolocation and/or up to three ZIP codes. In addition, you can receive word when rain is coming to your area.
