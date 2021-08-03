Home NEWS Seven-time Olympic gymnastics medalist Simone Biles says she didn’t expect to win a medal
8 min ago

Simone Biles: “I didn’t expect to medal today. I just wanted to go out and do it for me”

Simone Biles poses with her bronze medal during the podium ceremony for the artistic gymnastics women's balance beam event on Tuesday.
Lionel Bonaventure/AFP/Getty Images

Seven-time Olympic gymnastics medalist Simone Biles says she didn’t expect to win a medal in Tuesday’s balance beam final.

“It’s been a very long week, a very long five years. I didn’t expect to medal today, I just wanted to go out and do it for me, and that’s what I did,” Biles said after she won the bronze.

The 24-year-old superstar has been in the spotlight for much of the Games for withdrawing from other gymnastics events citing mental health concerns. She first withdrew after the vault rotation in the women’s team finals last week and subsequently pulled out of the individual all-around, uneven bars and vault events as well.

She broke down in tears as she addressed the media following the first withdrawal. “Whenever you get in a high stress situation, you kind of freak out,” she said. “I have to focus on my mental health and not jeopardize my health and well-being.”

After winning the bronze in her last opportunity to compete at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, Biles said the medal felt more special than her balance beam bronze from the Rio 2016 Games.

“I will cherish it for a long time,” she said.

20 min ago

Japan’s Daiki Hashimoto secures gold in final artistic gymnastics event of Tokyo 2020

From CNN’s Aleks Klosok

Daiki Hashimoto of Japan competes during the men's artistic gymnastics horizontal bar final on Monday.
Morry Gash/AP

Japan’s Daiki Hashimoto secured gold in the men’s horizontal bar final on Tuesday — the final artistic gymnastics event at the Tokyo Games.

The 19-year-old Hashimoto, who last week became the youngest men’s all-around Olympic champion in history, stormed to victory with a score of 15.066.

Serbia’s Tin Srbic, who won gold on the horizontal bar at the 2017 world championships, secured silver with a score of 14.900.

Nikita Nagornyy of the Russian Olympic Committee took the bronze medal.

23 min ago

Greece pulls out of artistic swimming duet event following Covid-19 squad cases

From CNN’s Chris Liakos in Greece

Greece will not participate in the artistic swimming duet event at Tokyo Olympics, the Hellenic Olympic Committee said in an updated statement on Tuesday.

Earlier today, Greece withdrew from the team event after four members of the team tested positive for Covid-19.

As a result, in addition to the members found positive, the whole team will now have to leave the Olympic Village and transfer to a quarantine hotel, ending Greece’s artistic swimming presence in Tokyo 2020.

The Greek duet took part on Monday’s free routine preliminary round, placing tenth.

Greece's Evangelia Papazoglou and Evangelia Platanioti compete in the preliminary for the women's duet free artistic swimming event on August 2.
Alexander Safonov/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images
45 min ago

China secures parallel bars gold while Turkey wins its first-ever gymnastics medal

From CNN’s Aleks Klosok in London

China's Zou Jingyuan competes in the artistic gymnastics men's parallel bars final.
Lionel Bonaventure/AFP/Getty Images

China’s Zou Jingyuan won the parallel bars title on Tuesday with an emphatic score of 16.233 — the highest score by any gymnast so far during the nine days of competition at the Tokyo Games.

The 23-year-old had topped qualifying with a score of 16.166 but surpassed that total in Tuesday’s final.

The gold adds to the bronze he won in the team competition last week.

From left: Silver medalist Lukas Dauser of Germany, gold medalist Zou Jingyuan of China, and bronze medalist Ferhat Arican of Turkey pose during the medal ceremony of the artistic gymnastics men's horizontal bar on August 3.
From left: Silver medalist Lukas Dauser of Germany, gold medalist Zou Jingyuan of China, and bronze medalist Ferhat Arican of Turkey pose during the medal ceremony of the artistic gymnastics men's horizontal bar on August 3. Lionel Bonaventure/AFP/Getty Images

Germany’s Lukas Dauser was a distant second with a score of 15.700 to take silver.

Meanwhile, Ferhat Arican captured Turkey’s first-ever medal in gymnastics by securing a bronze medal.

44 min ago

Jason Kenny becomes Britain’s most decorated Olympian while the Netherlands set a new record

From CNN’s Aleks Klosok in London

Gold medalist Harrie Lavreysen of the Netherlands, right, is congratulated by Great Britain's Jason Kenny in the men's track cycling team sprint finals on Tuesday.
Odd Andersen/AFP/Getty Images

The Netherlands set a new Olympic record on Tuesday with a sensational performance to beat defending champions Great Britain and win gold in the men’s team sprint.

The Dutch team secured victory in an Olympic record time of 41.369 seconds — their first-ever medal in this event. 

With silver, Jason Kenny picked up a record-equaling eighth Olympic medal to become Great Britain’s most decorated Olympian, male or female. 

Kenny draws level with fellow cyclist Bradley Wiggins but goes top due to having one more gold (six) compared to his former teammate (five). 

France took the bronze.

40 min ago

Germany set new world record time to secure women’s team pursuit gold

From CNN’s Aleks Klosok in London

Franziska Brausse, Lisa Brennauer, Lisa Klein and Mieke Kroeger of Team Germany sprint to setting a new Olympic record during the women's team pursuit on August 3, in Izu, Japan.
Franziska Brausse, Lisa Brennauer, Lisa Klein and Mieke Kroeger of Team Germany sprint to setting a new Olympic record during the women's team pursuit on August 3, in Izu, Japan. Tim de Waele/Getty Images

Germany ended Great Britain’s reign as women’s team pursuit Olympic champions to claim gold with a scintillating performance on Tuesday.

The German quartet of Franziska Brausse, Lisa Brennauer, Lisa Klein and Mieke Kroeger posted a new world record time of 4:04.249.

Before the start of the track cycling program on Monday, the previous women’s team pursuit world record (4:10.236), held by Great Britain, had lasted for five years.

The United States took the bronze.

59 min ago

China’s Guan Chenchen wins gold as Simone Biles takes bronze

From CNN’s Aditi Sangal, Selina Wang and Coy Wire

Gold medalist Guan Chenchen of China, center, celebrates on the podium with silver medalist, Tang Xijing, also of China, left, and bronze medalist Simone Biles of the United States.
Lisi Niesner/Reuters

Chinese gymnast Guan Chenchen won gold in the Tokyo 2020 Olympics balance beam final, followed by China’s Tang Xijing, while Simone Biles took the bronze.

This is Biles’ seventh Olympic medal overall and her second bronze in balance beam.

The International Gymnastics Federation said Biles’ set consisted of: “3/1 wolf turn. Front aerial, jumps. Back handspring to two layout stepouts. Switch to switch 1/2, pause, back pike. Side aerial. And two back handsprings to terrific double pike dismount.”

Simone Biles waves after her bronze-winning performance on the balance beam on Tuesday.
Ashley Landis/AP

As Biles was performing her beam routine, a man in the stands held up cardboard cutouts of the gymnast’s dogs — Lilo and Rambo.

Biles finished her routine with a standing ovation from the crowd. She displayed a confident return to form after previously having withdrawn from other artistic gymnastics event due to mental health concerns.

Guan scored 14.633 while her teammate Tang finished on 14.233, ahead of Biles’ 14.000 points.

Guan Chenchen of China in action on the balance beam. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson
Lindsey Wasson/Reuters

The win was particularly significant for Guan as the 16-year-old identifies Biles as her hero, according to her biography on the Games’ website. Guan and Tang are both first-time Olympic medalists.

1 hr 40 min ago

Simone Biles cheered on… by her dogs

From CNN’s Coy Wire at Tokyo’s Ariake Gymnastics Centre

Scott Evans, host of Access Hollywood, displays cardboard cutouts of Simone Bile's dogs, during the women's balance beam final on Tuesday.
Coy Wire/CNN

As Simone Biles was performing her beam routine, a man in the stands held up cardboard cutouts of the gymnast’s dogs — Lilo and Rambo.

That man is Scott Evans, host of Access Hollywood, and he told CNN: “We just want to show her some love!”

Evans waves the cutouts for Biles.
Coy Wire/CNN

Biles’ beloved pets even have their own Instagram page and the little reminder seemed to put a smile on her face.

1 hr 45 min ago

Sunisa Lee finishes her beam routine, out of medal contention

From CNN’s Coy Wire and Selina Wang at Tokyo’s Ariake Gymnastics Centre

Team USA's Sunisa Lee competes during the women's balance beam final on August 3.
Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images

All-around Olympic champion Sunisa Lee was up next after Simone Biles.

Biles cheered, “Go on, Suni! You’ve got it!” as Lee stepped up onto the stage.

The 18-year-old almost fell but caught herself in a series of flips. She finished her routine as Team USA cheered for her, chanting her name.

She scored 13.866, with 6.4 in difficulty and 7.466 in execution.

Lee will not medal in the beam final as she currently sits outside the medal positions.

