Seven things to know about Nigerian Idol finalist Francis – Punch Newspapers

Francis Atela has emerged as one of the contestants that made it to the grand finale of the Nigerian Idol season 6 competition.

On Sunday, July 11 2021, Francis will battle it out with Kingdom Kroseide for the much-coveted title of the Nigerian Idol.

The grand prize for the competition includes a cash prize of N30 million, a brand new SUV, 6 track EP recording deal, 3 music videos included, an all-expense-paid trip to Seychelles, and a weekend getaway to Dubai for 2.

Other gifts for the winner include a wide range of Tecno products, Bigi branded refrigerator plus 1 year of Bigi drinks, and a DSTV explora fully installed with premium subscription for 12 months.

Francis, who found out about the auditions through social media, had auditioned for the show some years back in Abuja before this recent one.

Here are seven things you should know about Francis:

1.Francis was born on 26 November, 1994 and hails from Benue State.

2.He comes from a family of seven.

3.Francis grew up in Jos, Plateau where he had his primary, secondary, and university education.

4.Francis started singing from his church choir 11 years ago and was signed to a label four years ago.

5.Prior to the competition, Francis has released some songs including Dreams, Jankara Market, Home, Ojuju Calabar and so many others.

6.Francis had auditioned for the Nigerian Idol competition in 2011 and 2015 but couldn’t make it to the top finalists then.

7.The singer one featured in the AY Live comedy show held at Abuja in 2018.