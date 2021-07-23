Seven senior Borderlands 3 leads have left Gearbox – VG247

By Sherif Saed



Several high-profile developers at Gearbox have left the studio together.

Seven senior leads at Gearbox, who worked on Borderlands 3 and other projects at the studio, have departed the company. Following a report, Gearbox confirmed the news to Axios.

The list includes creative director Paul Sage, UX/game feel director Chris Strasz, lead character artist Kevin Penrod, senior producer Christopher Brock, lead mission designer Keith Schuler, and art director Scott Kester, and one other unnamed team member. Some of those names had been with the studio for over a decade.

According to the report, almost all of them had been working on an unannounced project in pre-production. Some at the studio, according to the report, are excited that “fresh blood” will now replacing them in leading the project.

Gearbox founder Randy Pitchford said they are leaving “on the best of terms,” clarifying that this won’t cause any major disruption to the development of that project, or Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands, which currently has the studio’s full attention.

Interestingly, all of the departing members are going to be working together on an indie project, so we’re likely going to be hearing about that in the not-too-distant future.