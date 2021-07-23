Seven killed in Niger road accident – TheCable

Seven persons have died in an accident that occurred on Lambata-Minna road in Niger state on Thursday.

Musa Mohammed, Niger sector commander, Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), told NAN that two other persons sustained different degrees of injuries.

He said the accident, which occurred at about 7am in Dagibe village, involved a Mazda car with registration number CRC 686 XN and a Volkswagen Golf saloon car with registration number KTU 506 BK.

“Nine people were involved in the mishap; seven were killed and 2 sustained injuries. They were taken to Federal Medical Centre, Gawun Babangida, and the corpses deposited at Sabon Wuse Mortuary,” he said.

The sector commander blamed the accident on fatigue and loss of control.

He advised motorists to exercise caution and adhere strictly to speed limits to avoid crashes.

The road safety boss said the corps would continue to monitor road users to guard against dangerous driving.