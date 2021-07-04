Home NEWS Seven Kidnapped As Gunmen Attack Leprosy Centre, Police Station In Kaduna
Seven Kidnapped As Gunmen Attack Leprosy Centre, Police Station In Kaduna

A map showing Kaduna, a state in Nigeria's North-Central region.
Gunmen suspected to be kidnappers have attacked the National Tuberculosis and Leprosy Centre in Zaria, Kaduna state, abducting no fewer than seven people including nursing mothers.

The incident was said to have happened in the early hours of Sunday when the bandits invaded the centre and started shooting sporadically.

Among those kidnapped were seven staff of the centre (two male and five female) and two others who are non-staff.

Read Also: Bandits Kill Seven, Kidnap 10 In Fresh Kaduna Attacks

The gunmen also attacked the Saye Divisional Police Headquarters also in Zaria and damaged a patrol vehicle with bullets.

Although the police authorities are yet to confirm the incident, sources from the area told Channels Television that the gunmen in large numbers had invaded Saye village, blocked the bridge leading to the Leprosy centre, while some others attacked the Saye Divisional police Headquarters, in an attempt to prevent the operatives from foiling the operation.


