Home News Africa Seven Kidnapped As Gunmen Attack Leprosy Centre, Police Station In Kaduna – Channels Television
News Africa

Seven Kidnapped As Gunmen Attack Leprosy Centre, Police Station In Kaduna – Channels Television

by Bioreports
written by Bioreports
seven-kidnapped-as-gunmen-attack-leprosy-centre,-police-station-in-kaduna-–-channels-television
A map showing Kaduna, a state in Nigeria's North-Central region.
A map showing Kaduna, a state in Nigeria’s north-west region.

Gunmen suspected to be kidnappers have attacked the National Tuberculosis and Leprosy Centre in Zaria, Kaduna state, abducting no fewer than seven people including nursing mothers.

The incident was said to have happened in the early hours of Sunday when the bandits invaded the centre and started shooting sporadically.

Among those kidnapped were seven staff of the centre (two male and five female) and two others who are non-staff.

Read Also: Bandits Kill Seven, Kidnap 10 In Fresh Kaduna Attacks

The gunmen also attacked the Saye Divisional Police Headquarters also in Zaria and damaged a patrol vehicle with bullets.

Although the police authorities are yet to confirm the incident, sources from the area told Channels Television that the gunmen in large numbers had invaded Saye village, blocked the bridge leading to the Leprosy centre, while some others attacked the Saye Divisional police Headquarters, in an attempt to prevent the operatives from foiling the operation.


0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

BREAKING: Bandits Attack Secondary School In Kaduna, Abduct...

Nnamdi Kanu, Sunday Igboho: Govt won’t allow agitators...

SERAP Sues Buhari Over $25bn Overdrafts Taken From...

Oodua Nation: Lagos Govt Calls For Investigation Into...

Again, Bandits Kidnap Students In Kaduna

Chief Of Army Staff Approves Appointment Of New...

Troops Trail Terrorists, Kill Several Insurgents And Recover...

Bandits Kidnap Unspecified Number Of Students In Another...

Surrender yourself to security agencies – Yoruba monarch...

Vatican gives update on Pope Francis’s health, recovery

Leave a Reply