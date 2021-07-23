Seven, Globo & CBC among raft of buyers for BBC doc ‘Surviving 9/11’ – TBI Vision

Surviving 9/11

Seven Network in Australia, Globo in Brazil and CBC in Canada are among a raft of companies to have picked up the upcoming BBC doc Surviving 9/11.

The doc, which is from Top Hat Productions and distributed by Keshet International (KI), has also been pre-sold to TVNZ in New Zealand, DPG Media in Belgium, RTV in Slovenia, NRK in Norway and Sky Deutschland in Germany.

Israeli pubcaster KAN has also acquired the special, along with AMC Networks International Southern Europe in Spain and Portugal for its Odisea/Odisseia channel, and Rai Documentari in Italy. Hoopla Digital has also picked up the library streaming rights in the US and Canada.

The doc is from filmmaker Arthur Cary and takes the form of two intertwining narratives; the two-hour period when terrorists hijacked four planes and crashed three of them into the Twin Towers and the Pentagon and the story of the 20 years since.

It includes interviews with those affected, as well as contemporary scenes that explore how the lives of individuals continue to be affected by the events.

The show, which was formerly known as 9/11: The Twenty-Year Anniversary, has already been sold to Canal+ Group in France, TV2 in Denmark, TV4 in Sweden, RTL in the Netherlands, and Discovery in the US. Talks are still ongoing with other broadcast partners elsewhere in the world.

Keren Shahar, KI’s COO and president of distribution, said: “It’s difficult to express just how profoundly moving, empathetic and affecting this film really is. Two decades may have passed, but Arthur has brought a fresh and touching perspective to these tragic events by giving survivors, and the families of those who lost their lives, a platform to share their memories and convey how they are still processing their experiences today. Surviving 9/11 is powerful, emotional and most definitely must-watch.”