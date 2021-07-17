Seven dead, nine unconscious as strange disease hits Enugu market – The Nation Newspaper

By Damian Duruiheoma, Enugu

A strange disease on Friday killed seven persons and left nine others in critical conditions at the New Artisan Market, Enugu.

It was gathered the bodies of the deceased, four men and three women, were discovered by shocked residents on Friday morning.

Chairman of the Livestocks Market, Alhaji Danladi Abubarkar, who confirmed the incident to newsmen, said residents of the market woke up to discover the dead bodies.

He said that all the affected persons, including tricycle riders, artisans and others from different households were stooling and vomiting.

“We have already taken the bodies to the cemetery to bury the Muslims among them while the Christians have deposited their relations in a morgue,” he said.

Abubakar also informed officials of the Enugu Ministry of Health had already visited the market to investigate cause of the deaths.

Residents expressed fears the development could be a possible outbreak of epidemic in the area.

Executive Secretary, Enugu State Primary Healthcare Development Agency, Dr George Ugwu, said it was premature to speak on the matter as no one was sure of the cause of the deaths.

Ugwu said a team of health experts had been sent to the place to get more information on the reported disease.