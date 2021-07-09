Home News Africa Seven arrested during 7/7 cult celebration – bioreports
News Africa

Seven arrested during 7/7 cult celebration – bioreports

by Bioreports
written by Bioreports
seven-arrested-during-7/7-cult-celebration-–-bioreports

Lagos PPRO, CSP Muyiwa Adejobi4

Police Public Relations Officer, Lagos State Police Command, CSP Muyiwa Adejobi

The Lagos State Police Command has said that seven suspected cultists of the Aiye Confraternity during the annual 7/7 celebration in the Ajah and Ogombo areas of the state.

The state Police Public Relations Officer, Muyiwa Adejobi, said in a statement on Thursday that in furtherance of the command’s repeated warnings against the Neo Black Movement of Africa, aka Black Axe 7/7 annual celebration, slated for July 7, 2021, the police operatives attached to Area “J”, Ajah and Ogombo Divisions in Lagos arrested four suspected members of Aiye Confraternity.

He said, “The operatives attached to Area J, Ajah, while on routine stop and search, arrested two suspected cultists, Michael Abejoye, 23, and Olalekan Quasim, 43, at Eleko Junction, Ajah Area around 1.30pm, with the regalia of Aiye Confraternity.

“Similarly, the police operatives attached to Ogombo Division, arrested two suspected Aiye Confraternity members, one Andoh Kolawole, 25, and Oluwasegun Destiny, 28, on July 8, 2021, around 6.30am, in the Ogombo area of Lagos State.

“The state Commissioner of Police, Hakeem Odumosu, has ordered that the suspects be transferred to the Command’s Strike Team, Ikeja, for proper investigation and possible prosecution, while he reiterated the command’s commitment to sustain its fight against cultism and other forms of criminality in the state.”

Copyright Bioreports News.

All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Bioreports News.

Contact: [email protected]




0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

Top pastors absent, eminent Nigerians, traders, others bid...

No going back on return of artefacts to...

How Lagos Road Transport Boss Was Shot Dead...

Stop hunting Sunday Igboho, Oluwo begs Buhari –...

Workers stranded as FIRS seals NDDC headquarters in...

Abducted students, staff of Kaduna poly regain freedom...

[FULL SPEECH] Airlines Owe FG Over NGN37bn –...

‘2023 Presidency still the turn of North’ –...

FG to decide new hazard allowance for health...

Biafra: ‘King of Dragon’ members captured in Imo...

Leave a Reply