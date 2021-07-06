Home WORLD NEWS Seth Rogen shares Paul Rudd once pulled an elaborate prank on him at a spa
Seth Rogen shares Paul Rudd once pulled an elaborate prank on him at a spa

Paul Rudd and Seth Rogen. Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

If the whole acting and not aging thing doesn’t work out for Paul Rudd, he could always become a masseuse.

Seth Rogen tweeted on Monday afternoon a story about him and his frequent co-star, saying, “Once I was in the spa in a hotel in Vegas getting a massage. When I finished I turned over and to my shock Paul Rudd was massaging me. He saw me go in and convinced the masseuse to let him take over, thinking I’d notice immediately. I didn’t, and Paul did the entire rest of it.”

This sounded so far-fetched that one Twitter user asked, “Are we sure this wasn’t a weed induced hallucination Seth?” Rogen responded, “I’m sure Paul would confirm it.” No word yet from Rudd, but here’s hoping they recreate the event during their next on-screen collaboration.

